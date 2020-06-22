Snoop Dogg honors Kobe Bryant's life and legacy in new music video during ESPYS

In one of the most moving moments from Sunday's ESPYS, Snoop Dogg dropped a music video for a new song paying tribute to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The video showed the basketball star's best moments on the court, the countless murals in Los Angeles honoring his life, as well as snapshots of him with his family and other players like LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal.

In the song, Snoop notes some of Bryant's best achievements, like when he "dropped 81 on the Raptors" or wore "a gold medal" at the Olympics.

Other lyrics include: "In the picture to end up a fixture/Too large for any frame/You beat the odds by a mile/All grit no smile/A new golden child/Let's do it Mamba style."

The ESPYS was held virtually this year due to COVID-19, but the country's top athletes still made a splash. Cohosts Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe, and Sue Bird spoke about George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor at the top of the show, calling on the sports world to advocate for Black lives.

"To my white teammates and friends, we need you to lead, too. Don’t just listen," Wilson said.