Snoop Dogg facing off against DMX for Verzuz' 'battle of the dogs'

Verzuz is letting the dogs out — Snoop Dogg and DMX will face off on July 22 in what might be the most hyped match of the popular beat battle series yet.

The pairing feels evenly matched — each artist has a slew of hits under his belt and a distinct flavor. DMX will likely revisit classics that show the best of his ferocious delivery, like "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and "X Gon' Give It to Ya." "Get at Me Dog" seems like another appropriate pick for the battle. And, in addition to iconic tracks like "Gin & Juice" and "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang," Snoop will certainly bring out the jokes and his laid-back persona.

So who will come out on top, Snoop or DMX? The moment of truth comes Wednesday, July 22 on Verzuz' IG and on Apple Music.

While they haven't made it happen yet, T.I. has challenged 50 Cent to a Verzuz battle. The latter initially laughed it off, but we may be closer to a real battle, as 50 recently revealed the song he'd choose to play first in a diss against Tip.