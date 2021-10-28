Rap legend says he apologized to Eminem and ended their ongoing feud ahead of their upcoming performance at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Eminem is out of the pound, as far as Snoop Dogg is concerned.

According to the "Gin and Juice" hitmaker, the rap superstars' ongoing feud has ended: "Man, I love Eminem!" the 50-year-old told The Breakfast Club in an interview Wednesday.

"The thing is that we love hip-hop so much, we competitive, we battle rappers, so that was supposed to trigger that in him," Snoop continued. "But we brothers and we family so we learned to appreciate each other for what we do and how we get down, and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other and the way we need to talk in public about each other."

He added that his initial comments that ignited the feud — which saw him indicating in 2020 that 49-year-old Eminem isn't one of the top 10 greatest rappers of all time — were "out of pocket" for him.

"I apologized to him, and I let him know and I'm just bettering myself. I make mistakes," he finished. "I ain't perfect, I'm Snoop Dogg!"

Snoop Dogg; Eminem Snoop Dogg apologized to Eminem, ending their feud. | Credit: Jordan Naylor/Getty Images; CRAIG SJODIN via Getty Images

Eminem also referenced Snoop in a few bars on his 2020 song "Zeus," which appeared as a track on his latest album Music to Be Murdered By.

"And, as far as squashin' beef, I'm used to people knockin' me. But, just not in my camp. I'm diplomatic 'cause I'm tryna be. Last thing I need is Snoop doggin' me," Eminem rapped on the song. "Man, dog, you was like a (yeah) damn God to me. Man, not really. I had 'dog' backwards."

The pair are slated to perform together for the first time on the same stage when they take the field at Super Bowl LVI alongside Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar in early 2022.

Watch the video of Snoop's appearance on The Breakfast Club above.

