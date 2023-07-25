The two-night celebration marking 30 years since the album's release had already been postponed once.

It ain't no fun if the homies can't have a fair contract.

Snoop Dogg announced Tuesday that he has canceled two concerts at the Hollywood Bowl that had been intended to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut solo album, Doggystyle, citing the current strikes by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

"We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show," the veteran rapper said in a statement posted to Instagram.

He added, "We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work."

Snoop Dogg Snoop Dogg | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Dr. Dre-produced concerts had already been postponed once, from June 27 and 28 to Oct. 20 and 21, after the Writers Guild of America declared a work stoppage in May. "Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers," Snoop said in an Instagram video at the time.

The members of SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents some 160,000 actors and other performers, have been on strike since July 14, after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down.

This marks the first time in more than 60 years that both the writers' and actors' guilds have been on strike simultaneously. Both unions have expressed concerns about issues including streaming residuals, job security, and the use of AI technology in TV and filmmaking.

In other Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre news, the two recently got back in the studio for another album, Missionary, said to be "comin soon."