Slipknot founding member Joey Jordison dies at 46

The drummer died "peacefully in his sleep," his family said in a statement.

Joey Jordison, best known as a founding member of the heavy metal band Slipknot, has died.

The drummer's family confirmed the news on Tuesday, saying in a statement, "We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46."

A cause of death was not disclosed.

The family added, "Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music."

The family has asked for privacy following their loss.

Jordison helped found Iowa heavy metal band Slipknot alongside Shawn Crahan and Paul Gray in the mid-'90s. They broke through with their self-titled album, which was released in 1999. It went platinum (1 million in sales) in 2000, and double platinum by 2005.

"There's nothing out there quite like it, and what it did for all of us and the metal world," Jordison told Metal Hammer while reflecting on the album in 2020. "It made all of our dreams come true, and the overall reaction from the fans almost collapsed venues and stadiums worldwide."

Slipknot's follow-up, Iowa, was another commercial success, going platinum within two months of its 2001 release.

Jordison also co-founded the band Murderdolls, with Tripp Eisen of Static-X. Their debut album dropped in 2002.

Jordison and Slipknot parted ways in 2013, according to a statement the band released to the maggots (the name of their fan group), but he later claimed via Facebook that he had not quit the group. The drummer later addressed his departure in an interview, telling Metal Hammer that he found out he had been axed from the band via e-mail.

In the lead-up to his exit from the group, Jordison was hospitalized in 2012 and was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, which impacted his legs. He told the magazine he had to be carried to the stage during some of the band's tribute shows to late Slipknot member, bassist, Paul Gray.

"But I had to be carried to the stage. The pain was something I'd never experienced in my life before, and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," he told the mag in 2016.

After Jordison's exit from Slipknot, he released music with his band Vimic, and later, Sinsaenum. In 2018, it was reported he had been working on an autobiography.