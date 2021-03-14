Irish singer and TV star Carmel Quinn dies at 95

Irish singer Carmel Quinn, who sold out Carnegie Hall on St. Patrick's Day for two decades, died on March 6 from pneumonia, according to Deadline. She was 95.



Quinn was born in Dublin on July 21, 1925, and moved to the United States in 1954. She won the Arthur Godfrey Talent Scouts radio contest in 1955 and went on to appear on Arthur Godfrey and His Friends, The Pat Boone Chevy Showroom, The Ed Sullivan Show, Match Game, and Candid Camera.



She was nominated for a Grammy Award for her recording of "Patrick Muldoon and his Magic Balloon," and her live theatrical performances included starring roles in Wildcat, Finian's Rainbow, and The Sound of Music. Quinn received the John F. Kennedy Award for excellence in her field in 1991, the second woman to do so.



Quinn, who married and subsequently divorced Irish businessman William Fuller, is survived by her children Michael, Jane, and Terry. Her son Sean died of a heart problem in 1988 at 31. She is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Quinn's family confirmed her death, which occurred at her home in Leonia, N.J.