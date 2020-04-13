Sturgill Simpson tests positive for coronavirus, shares story of delays and doubts

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty

Even as the world continues to battle coronavirus, we are still learning new things about the disease. Given the lack of understanding and solid facts, it can be helpful to hear anecdotes about people's personal experiences with coronavirus. Country star Sturgill Simpson shared his story on Instagram this past weekend, revealing that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Ok since they are in short supply these days here are some facts," Simpson wrote at the beginning of his Instagram post, telling fans and followers that he had been on tour in western Europe in January and February before touring the southeast United States until early March, when quarantines went into effect and concerts were canceled. The caption accompanied a photo of Simpson wearing a mask in his local hospital emergency room, where he went with his wife on March 13 after experiencing "chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels."

"I spent an hour listening to a (highly condescending) doctor refuse to test me because I 'did not fit testing criteria' and tell me why it was impossible that I had contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity and that it was not in western Europe yet during that same period (which we now know is incorrect) even though I was told by two nurses that I was the first person their hospital had walk in requesting to be tested," Simpson wrote.

Simpson added that he finally did get a test on April 6 at a free drive-through facility near a National Guard depot, and officially received positive results on April 10 (though his wife, "who has been by my side since Europe," came up negative). He's now under self-quarantine until April 19.

Read Simpson's full post below.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: