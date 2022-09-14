Jesse Powell, '90s R&B singer, dies at 51

The Grammy-nominated musician, known for his hit "You," died in his Los Angeles home.

R&B singer Jesse Powell, who rose to prominence in the late '90s with his single "You," has died at 51.

The Grammy-nominated musician recently died in his Los Angeles home, his sisters Trina and Tamara Powell confirmed on social media Tuesday. A cause of death was not revealed.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell," Tamara shared on Instagram. "The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy."

Singer Jesse Powell performs at Chess Records Studios in Chicago, Illinois in July 1998. Singer Jesse Powell has died. | Credit: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The message, which Trina also posted on Facebook, continued, "Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him."

Born in Gary, Ind., Powell was raised in a musical family. His younger sisters, Trina and Tamara, become their own popular R&B duo in the late '90s, and Powell became an overnight sensation after he released his sensual, slow-grooving single "You," which first appeared on his 1996 self-titled album and resurfaced in 1999.

The track then immediately shot up the charts, landing at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard R&B chart. The musician released four albums throughout his career: 1996's Jesse Powell, 1998's 'Bout It (which was certified gold in 1999), 2001's JP, and 2003's Jesse.

In addition to announcing her brother's death, Tamara posted a short video of Powell performing "You" on Instagram.

"That voice!" she captioned the post. "Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever. I loved you so much. I'm thankful that we were so close; a whole mess all the time."

She concluded, "We absolutely adored you, 'Jet,' & our family will not be the same without you."