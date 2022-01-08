He had been missing since Thursday in Newbridge, Ireland.

Sinéad O'Connor's son Shane O'Connor has died at the age of 17 after he was reported missing in Newbridge, Ireland.

The singer announced the news on Twitter Friday, writing, "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example."

Sinead O'Connor Sinéad O'Connor | Credit: Laura Hynd

The Irish national police, known as the Gardaí, also confirmed the news to The Guardian, stating that the search for Shane had ended.

"Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday 7 January 2022, a missing person appeal in respect of Shane O'Connor, 17 years, has been stood down," a spokesperson said.

According to Sinéad O'Connor, Shane had been on suicide watch at Dublin's Tallaght Hosptial before he disappeared. He had been missing since Thursday, and police had issued a request for help locating the boy. His mother also tweeted several heartfelt appeals to Shane, asking him to go to the police.

Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Vogue Theatre on February 01, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. Sinéad O'Connor | Credit: Andrew Chin/Getty

On Friday, after Shane's death, O'Connor posted another tribute on Twitter, sharing a link to Bob Marley's song "Ride Natty Ride" and writing, "This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us."