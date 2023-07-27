The legendary "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer was found unresponsive in her South London residence on Wednesday.

Sinéad O'Connor's death 'not being treated as suspicious,' autopsy will be conducted, coroner says

An autopsy will be conducted on late musician Sinéad O'Connor after her cause of death was not provided, says the London Inner South Coroner's Court.

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer died Wednesday at the age of 56. The court confirmed that her death had been "notified to the Coroner on Wednesday" but that "no medical cause of death was given" in a statement on Thursday.

"The Coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted," the statement continued. "The results of this may not [be] available for several weeks. The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family."

Sinead O'Connor Sinéad O'Connor | Credit: David Corio/Redferns

The Coroner's decision was made on the same day that the London Metropolitan Police said officers had responded to reports of an "unresponsive woman" at a South London residence at 11:18 a.m. local time on Wednesday, reports The Guardian.

"Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene," police said in a statement. "Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

O'Connor's family confirmed her death in a statement to Irish public service broadcaster RTE on Wednesday. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," it read. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O'Connor is best known for her legendary cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" and for speaking openly and honestly about her personal struggles with mental health and abuse.

Following her death, fans took to social media to offer tributes to the late singer, including Outlander actress Caitriona Balfe, who posted on Instagram, "I hope you are at peace… and with your baby boy. Thank you for sharing your soul with us and soothing us with your incredible voice, beautiful Sinéad." (O'Connor's version of the 19th-century Scottish piece "The Skye Boat Song" is featured in the opening credits of Outlander's seventh season.)

Jamie Lee Curtis recalled a moving memory of O'Connor on Instagram, writing in part, "I once heard Sinéad sing a cappella in an empty chapel in Ireland. It was under construction at the private home of our host. It was one of the most beautiful things I've ever heard in my life."

Toni Collette remembered her experience singing with O'Connor once in Wicklow, Ireland. "I sang a Jane Siberry song and Sinead then asked/encouraged me to sing one of my own. Can you imagine the terror? The intimidation? The thrill?!" she wrote on Instagram. "She was so talented, so generous, humble, resilient, courageous, and true. What a voice. What a force. My heart breaks. Rest in real peace, Sinéad."

Fellow musicians also raised their voices in O'Connor's honor, with Tori Amos singing O'Connor's tracks "I Am Stretched at Your Grave" and "Three Babies" at a concert Wednesday night in San Francisco.

Pink and Brandi Carlile also joined forces to perform "Nobody Compares 2 U" at the Great American Ballpark in Ohio that same evening.