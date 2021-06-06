Sinead O'Connor announces retirement: 'It's time for me to hang up my nipple tassels'

Sinead O'Connor is ready to put her music career to bed after more than four decades of performances and controversies.

"This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I've gotten older and I'm tired," O'Connor announced in a Twitter post on Friday. "So it's time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there'll be no more touring or promo."

O'Connor is back in the spotlight promoting her memoir Rememberings, currently available for purchase. In it, she documents multiple elements that shaped her life including poverty, parental separation, and growing up amid socio-political upheaval. She also discusses that career-changing appearance on Saturday Night Live that saw her rip up a photo of the Pope.

"I was saying to my son tonight that I'm looking forward to the point at which I'm so old and dotty that I don't remember anything," O'Connor told EW during a recent interview of her spotty memory.

"I think there's a very good reason that I can't remember," she continued. "I joke in the intro [of the memoir] that I've forgotten because of all the weed I've smoked. It's not the weed. The ten years after that Saturday Night Live performance, the way that I was dealt with was shocking. It was the fashion to treat me bad, whether you were in my bed, at a board meeting, a TV show, a gig, or a party. Everybody treated me like I was a crazy bitch cos I ripped up the Pope's picture. We know I'm a crazy bitch, but that's not why."

Of her retirement, O'Connor further revealed that it was writing the memoir that helped her realize she's her own boss and didn't need to wait for "permission from the men."

And she's already planning her next move.

"PS re retiring.... have always wanted to be one of the artists involved in presenting and mentoring on the The Voice of Ireland ... But never was free to do it. Am now : ) So if they ever want me they can contact my managers : )"