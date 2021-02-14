The singer also discusses her support for FKA twigs in a new interview.

Sia shares complicated feelings for 'sick puppy' Shia LaBeouf: 'I'm always going to love him'

Sia opened up again about her relationship with Shia LaBeouf, the Transformers actor who was recently accused of assault by FKA twigs.

The Australian singer-songwriter first revealed she dated LaBeouf, who starred in her 2015 music video "Electric Heart," while showing support for FKA twigs' lawsuit in a post on Twitter. At the time, Sia referred to LaBeouf as a "pathological liar" in since-deleted tweets.

In a new interview, Sia claims LaBeouf was dating both she and FKA twigs at the same time.

"It turns out he was using the same lines on me and Twigsy, and eventually we found out because we ended up talking to one another," Sia told the Sunday Times, also confirming the actor was never physically abusive to her. "Both of us thought we were singly dating him. But that wasn't the case. And he was still married."

LaBeouf married Mia Goth in 2016, the pair filed for divorce two years later. Their relationship appears to also have been tumultuous, as seen in an argument between them that leaked online in 2015. Their split was revealed after he was photographed spending time with FKA twigs, his Honey Boy costar, in her native London.

LeBeouf's legal team has denounced FKA twigs' accusations in a court filing dated Feb. 5, saying [he] "denies generally and specifically each and every allegation," Reuters reported. He also denies any of the accusations were sexual in nature "because none of the acts alleged were based on sex."

According to multiple media reports, LaBeouf is currently undergoing unspecified in-patient treatment." He has parted ways with talent agency CAA, though Variety reported LaBeouf was taking a break from acting and wasn't fired.

Reps for LaBeouf have not responded to EW's multiple requests for a statement.

LaBeouf has not publicly commented on Sia's relationship claims, which now also includes his plans to walk down the aisle.

"He said he wanted to marry me and live a sober life. But you know, I feel like I'm always gonna love him because he's such a sick puppy."