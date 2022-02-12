The incident occurred after a fight erupted outside the restaurant hosting the event.

Three men were injured in a shooting outside the after-party following a Justin Bieber concert in Los Angeles Friday night. Police confirmed to EW that the victims were hospitalized after being struck by bullets. They are currently in stable condition.

Justin Bieber Justin Bieber | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Following Bieber's performance at West Hollywood's Pacific Design Center, a fight broke out on the street outside the after-party venue, a restaurant called The Nice Guy, at about 2:45 a.m. PT.

TMZ released a video of the incident, which shows rappers Kodak Black, Gunna, and Lil Baby talking outside the restaurant. Black can be seen in the fight that took place moments before shots were fired. The clip does not show how the fight broke out.

EW has reached out to representatives for all four musicians for comment.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the victims — three men aged 19, 24, and 60 — were taken to the hospital shortly after the shooting. No suspect is currently in custody.