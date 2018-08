32 of the most shocking performances ever

The Dixie Chicks’ most controversial live performance had more to do with political activism than music. During a 2003 concert at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, frontwoman Natalie Maines said of the U.S. invasion of Iraq and President George W. Bush, “We do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the president of the United States is from Texas.” What followed was some serious criticism. However, the female group did not back down from the comments, and they discussed the ordeal in their 2003 Entertainment Weekly cover story, which showed them nude and covered with epithets like “Sadaam’s Angels” and “Dixie Sluts.” Reflecting on the shoot, Emily Robison said, “It definitely was the most bold thing as a person and as a band we had ever done.”