Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh is showing off her impressive dance skills as part of a new video in which the budding performer grooves to Doja Cat's "Vegas," the lead single from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's new Elvis biopic, Elvis.

You can check out the 16-year-old busting some impressive moves below in footage posted by her instructor Hamilton Evans from Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles.

Rocking a Beatles T-shirt, Shiloh appears alongside two other dancers for the one-minute routine.

Shiloh has taken center stage in the past, displaying her style last month to a routine set to Lizzo's "About Damn Time."

Shiloh is one of six children Jolie and her ex-husband Pitt share.

Doja Cat - Vegas (From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS) | Hamilton Evans Choreography; Singer Doja Cat performs on the Main Stage during Weekend 2, Day 2 of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt; Doja Cat | Credit: Doja Cat/YouTube; Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

"Vegas" marks the first single from the Elvis soundtrack. Reviews for the Elvis Presley biopic have been largely favorable, with EW's Joshua Rothkopf calling the Baz Luhrmann production "a dazzling, splatter-paint evocation of the myth and the man."

Riley Keough, the granddaughter of the icon, revealed that the drama left her weeping. "It was a very emotional experience. It's very intense to watch when it's your family," Keough said recently during Variety's Women in Motion panel at the Cannes Film Festival. "It wasn't like I distrusted Baz in any way, but you're protective over your family."

Last month, Presley's ex-wife Priscilla Presley shared her praise for the film on Instagram. "I've seen Elvis the film. I watched the trailer over a dozen times," she wrote. "I relived every moment in this film. It took me a few days to overcome the emotions, as it did with Lisa."

Lisa Marie Presley joined in on applauding the film, calling it "absolutely exquisite" and predicting it would win an Oscar.

Elvis hits theaters June 24.

