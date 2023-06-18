Mendes cancelled the remainder of his own world tour last July over concern for his mental health.

Shawn Mendes is on the mend...es.

After cancelling his Wonder World Tour last July to prioritize his mental health, the Canadian singer-songwriter made a surprise appearance onstage at Ed Sheeran's concert Saturday.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 16: Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran perform "Mercy" during the Illuminate tour at Barclays Center on August 16, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) Shawn Mendes, left, with Ed Sheeran | Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Sheeran was in Mendes' native Toronto on his +-=÷x Tour when the "Treat You Better" singer joined him for a duet of Sheeran's track "Lego House" from his 2011 debut studio album +.

Mendes hasn't performed in concert since announcing the end of his tour last year, citing weariness from the pandemic.

"The reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," Mendes said in a statement he posted to Instagram. "After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."

The 24-year-old seems poised for that comeback, having released a new single earlier this month, "What The Hell Are We Dying For." Mendes, however, was criticized for using an image of New York City covered in smog from the Canadian wildfires as cover art.

Meanwhile, Sheeran is just getting past his own controversy after winning a copyright infringement lawsuit involving Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" and his 2014 hit "Thinking Out Loud."