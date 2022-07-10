The Grammy-nominated singer is taking some time away from his Wonder world tour to tend to his health.

Shawn Mendes postpones 3 weeks of tour dates to focus on mental health: 'I need to take some time to heal'

Shawn Mendes is taking a break from his Wonder world tour to focus on his mental health.

The Grammy-nominated singer, 23, postponed three weeks of North American tour dates through Uncasville, Conn. to tend to his health. "This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," Mendes shared on Instagram Friday.

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," he wrote. While he felt "ready to dive back in" after "a few years off the road," Mendes said the decision was "premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Christopher Victorio/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock (12972823fx) Shawn Mendes iHeartRadio's KIIS FM Wango Tango, Show, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California, USA - 04 Jun 2022 Shawn Mendes has postponed 3 weeks of tour dates to focus on mental health | Credit: Christopher Victorio/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock

Mendes said he consulted with mental health professionals and his team and determined that he needed to "take some to heal and take care of myself and my mental health." The singer concluded, "As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know."

Mendes kicked off his world tour in June in Oregon to promote his 2020 fourth studio album Wonder. He was scheduled to continue the tour at Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota on Saturday. Other postponed dates span Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Washington D.C. The tour is scheduled to resume at the end of July in Canada and eventually span Europe, including Italy and France.

