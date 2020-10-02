Shawn Mendes drops new single 'Wonder,' the title track of his next album

You can stop wondering when Shawn Mendes is going to release new music.

The Canadian singer-songwriter just dropped the single "Wonder," a heartfelt ballad, and an accompanying music video. The video follows him riding a train, venturing into a forest, and singing his heart out on a cliff's edge in the rain.

He sings: "Right before I close my eyes / The only thing that's on my mind / Been dreaming that you feel it too / I wonder what it's like to be loved by you."

Mendes had teased the release of the track on Wednesday, tweeting a photo of himself in the ocean with the word "wonder" repeatedly scrawled in the sky above him.

Mendes' next album, also titled Wonder, will be released Dec. 4. In a handwritten noted posted on social media, he offered a few details: "I've missed you all so much!" he wrote. "I know it's been a really scary year for everyone so I'm sending buckets of love to all of you." He went on to describe Wonder as being like "a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I've ever been."

Wonder will be the follow-up to Mendes' 2018 self-titled third album.

Watch the "Wonder" video above, or stream the song below.