Shawn Mendes criticized for using Canadian wildfire imagery to promote his new single

Mendes wrote "What The Hell Are We Dying For" on Wednesday, as smoke from Canada wildfires darkened the New York City skyline.

Shawn Mendes is getting slammed for the cover art on his latest single.

The Grammy-nominated Canadian singer recently debuted a song titled "What The Hell Are We Dying For" — but it's the imagery accompanying the track's release that has fans talking.

The cover art features a shot of the Manhattan skyline, barely visible through a haze of orange smoke. The photo is recognizable as one of many images that New Yorkers shared throughout the week of the smog-covered city.

Due to wildfires across Canada burning more than 10 million acres of land, the East Coast has been blanketed in thick smoke. Various air quality alerts and advisories were issued throughout the week, encouraging those vulnerable to the acrid air to remain indoors or otherwise wear masks to protect themselves from the smoke. The Air Quality Index (AQI) called the air pollution level "hazardous."

Mendes first announced the single on Wednesday, sharing on social media that he finished it just hours earlier.

While some are praising Mendes for making his musical comeback with an environmentally conscious song, others call the singer-songwriter "ignorant" and "tone-deaf" for promoting new music with an ongoing crisis.

Mendes has also received backlash for the lyrics, which alternate between addressing the natural disaster and referencing a romantic relationship. "Smoke in the air/ the city's burning down/ I want to speak/ but I don't make a sound," Mendes sings. "Locked in my mind, you're all I think about/ I want to save us, but I don't know how."

Following the Friday release of the song, Mendes said that he would be donating to the Canadian Red Cross, and encouraged fans to do the same. A rep for Mendes did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment Friday.

Last year, Mendes canceled his Wonder world tour to tend to his mental health. He later told the Wall Street Journal that it was an "eye-opening" experience and planned to return to music in 2023.