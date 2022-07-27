The "Señorita" singer's decision to end the tour was guided by his team and health professionals.

Shawn Mendes has made the decision to cancel the remainder of his world tour dates in an effort to prioritize his mental health.

The singer broke the news to his fans in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing he will not perform his remaining U.S., U.K., and European dates of his Wonder world tour.

The news emerges after Mendes revealed earlier this month that he was pushing back three weeks of upcoming concert dates after "hitting a breaking point."

PORTLAND, OREGON - JUNE 12: Shawn Mendes performs during the kick off of the North American leg of "Shawn Mendes: The Tour" at Moda Center on June 12, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SM) Shawn Mendes cancels the remainder of world tour over mental health concerns | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me," he posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away."

Mendes added that the decision was made after he sought the guidance of his team and health professionals and concluded that he needed to "ground" himself and "come back stronger than ever."

He reassured his supporters that the break from the road does not mean he won't be working on new music and that he will eventually return to the stage.

"This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future," he added. "I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal."

He signed off by thanking his followers for their continued support and "sticking by me on this journey."

Mendes also opened up about his struggles during his initial postponement announcement, noting that life on the road had taken a toll, writing that "unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me. I've hit a breaking point."

Mendes kicked off the tour in June in Oregon to promote his 2020 fourth studio album Wonder. The tour was initially slated to resume at the end of July in Canada and eventually hit cities in Italy and France.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.