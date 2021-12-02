Shawn Mendes rebounds with post-Camila Cabello breakup ballad 'It'll Be Okay'

Breakups are never easy. You cry, you binge, you set fire to their car and push it into oncoming traffic just to send a message. It's all about healing.

And if you're an international pop sensation, well, you release a song (if not a whole album; looking at you, Adele) about it. Especially when your breakup is one of the most high-profile in recent memory. We're not talking Justin-and-Britney level, but really, what is?

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello called it quits last month after two years of dating, all the while vowing to remain "best friends." But no superstar misses an opportunity to capitalize on some good old-fashioned heartbreak, so two weeks to the day of their breakup (the appropriate mourning time), Mendes has come out with "It'll Be Okay."

"If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy," the Candian singer-songwriter croons. "It'll be okay."

Okay for whom? Is he talking to Camila, to the fans, to himself? That's the beauty of art, baby! Open to interpretation.

Interpret your feelings above with the lyric video for "It'll Be Okay."