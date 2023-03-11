Shania Twain still hasn't met Brad Pitt: 'I think he's avoiding me'

It's been 25 years since Shania Twain gave a special shout-out to Brad Pitt in her iconic 1998 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much" — and yet their paths have still never crossed.

The country superstar joked that it's starting to feel a bit personal that they haven't met after all this time while enjoying some chips with journalist and comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg on her Chicken Shop Date series.

"I wrote about Brad Pitt. I never met Brad Pitt," Twain said. "I think he's avoiding me — honestly."

Dimoldenberg then seized the opportunity to ask Twain if she would give her Styles' phone number, which the singer shut down immediately. "No, I couldn't. I'm too loyal," she said. "I'd like to, but I can't. I like you, but I can't give you Harry's number. I could, but then I'd feel bad about it. I'm too loyal, and he gave it to me in confidence."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: Brad Pitt attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic ); LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Shania Twain attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Brad Pitt; Shania Twain | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Samir Hussein/WireImage

To his credit, Pitt is totally onboard with splitting the lyrical nod with Reynolds. "I think we can share the wealth," he said in a TikTok interview with The Movie Dweeb. "Ryan's a good egg, too. He deserves some love."

In fact, Pitt even had a few suggestions of whom Twain can reference in the song next. "I think she should pass it on down and next time she can sing it to Austin Butler," he said. "Maybe Leo [DiCaprio] in between."

Watch Twain's Chicken Shop Date interview above.

