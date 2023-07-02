Shania Twain slips and falls on stage at Chicago concert

Shania Twain slipped and fell on stage at a concert in Chicago over the weekend — but the tumble didn't seem to impress-uh her much.

At her Queen of Me tour stop at Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park on Saturday, the 57-year-old country-pop star slid while walking across the stage in thigh-high boots during a performance of her hit "Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)."

"Don't be stupid, Chicago!" Twain yelped from the platform after the fall. "You know I love you!" Then she quickly got up and continued the song.

Twain is currently headlining her fifth concert tour across North America and Europe in support of her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, released in February. It concludes Nov. 14 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena in her native Canada. Up next is a performance at New York's Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on July 3.

As for the inclusion of "Don't Be Stupid" in her shows, Twain told Billboard earlier this year that she planned to squeeze in older tracks and medleys she might not otherwise perform. "It gives me a chance to touch base on songs that I may not have ever done live or I haven't visited in a long time," she said. "So I just put together songs I felt flowed best together and that I really have missed and that a lot of my fans have told me they've missed."

Shania Twain falls on stage at Chicago concert but makes quick recovery Shania Twain | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The singer-songwriter also recently teamed up with English artist Anne-Marie for "Unhealthy," the latest single from Anne-Marie's upcoming album of the same name out July 28. Twain is also featured in its wild-wild-west-themed music video, which dropped ahead of the long weekend. Watch it below.

