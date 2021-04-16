Watch Shania Twain rock her 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' dress 20 years later

Her prerogative is still to have a little fun.

Shania Twain is definitely feelin' all right!

The country-pop superstar had us all wanting to scream and shout as she re-rocked her "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" music video dress in her latest TikTok. On Thursday, Twain posted a clip of her classic video from 1999, showing her sporting a men's shirt, top hat, and a strapless LBD. As the song cut to the chorus, fans got to see the Canadian artist, now 55, in that very look two decades later.

"Same outfit, 20 years apart … #letsgogirls," she captioned the video, adding a heart-kisses emoji (and not taking credit for it actually being 22 years ago!).

Twain gave the look minor updates, pairing the dress with some fishnet stockings instead of the OG over-the-knee boots, and adding a beaded choker. She also let her hair hang down, but still sported a super-sexy smoky eye.

The star shared the clip on Instagram as well, where it obviously set off a wave of fire emojis from fans and followers.

Earlier this month, Twain appeared via telecast on ACM Presents: Our Country concert series on CBS – where she got a little help from one of her horses.