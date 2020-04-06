Watch Shania Twain's horse steal the show during ACM Presents: Our Country performance

American Country Music Awards type Music

Mane! Shania Twain is feeling like a woman (whose horse loves her very much).

Though the country-pop superstar took center stage (via live telecast from her home) as part of Sunday night's ACM Presents: Our Country CBS concert series, her horse stole the spotlight during a performance inside the 54-year-old's stable.

As Twain picked up a guitar and strummed her way through acoustic renditions of "Honey I'm Home" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" from her ranch, one of her adorable horses interrupted the performance as it gently nuzzled her.

The CBS presentation took the place of the Academy of Country Music Awards, originally set to air Sunday before the ceremony was postponed until September in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by Gayle King, the two-hour ACM Presents: Our Country program also included performances by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown and John Legend, and Lady Antebellum.

Watch Twain cozy up to her horse above.

