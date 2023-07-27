The pop star unwittingly got up close and personal with one of her furriest fans during the behind-the-scenes moment.

Shakira hips may not lie, but they definitely know how to bolt away! While filming the video for her Manuel Turizot collab "Copa Vacía," she came face to face with a wayward rodent and shared her frightened reaction on Instagram.

Captured in crisp HD, the Colombian-born singer is laying atop a mountain of trash in full costume as a pink-haired mermaid with a jewel-toned emerald tail as she lip-syncs along to the song. All seems well at first, with the star looking directly into the camera and nailing her lyrics.

But then the furry intruder slowly approaches on her left, scurrying close to the pink wig lying underneath the songstress's head. Shakira lets out a piercing shriek before jumping up faster than her 2005 hit "La Tortura" gets stuck in your head. She can only wiggle away instead of leaping to her feet thanks to the mermaid tail constricting her movement, but it's thankfully just enough to get out of the rat's warpath.

"Cosas que le pasan hasta a las sirenas," she captioned the clip in Spanish, which translates to "Things that happen to mermaids" as well as a shrugging emoji. She seemed to be taking looking back on the encounter a lot better than dealing with it in real-time.

NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Shakira, Dancing with Myself on NBC Shakira | Credit: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The music video debuted in June, so the completed version is available to watch now. It follows Shakira as a mermaid who finds herself removed from her ocean home and kept in a glass tank -- another situation that her mermaid tail made quite difficult to navigate.

"The fish tank broke, the set began to flood, and they had to take me out of there," the singer told Primer Impacto (via Hola). "I couldn't go out because I had a mermaid tail, and I couldn't climb out." Limited mobility aside, at least there weren't rats in the tank, though.

