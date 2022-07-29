The pop star was previously accused of failing to pay $15 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period in which she says she was not living in the country.

Shakira faces up to 8 years in prison for allegedly not paying taxes in Spain

Shakira is facing up to eight years in prison as she rejected a Spanish prosecutor's attempts to settle a tax fraud case against her.

The singer's decision to forgo a plea deal means the case is now headed to trial. She was previously accused of failing to pay $15 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014 in Spain, a period in which the star says she was not living in the country.

According to court documents obtained by Reuters, Shakira was a resident there during that time frame, as she purchased a home in Barcelona in 2012. (Her official residence was listed as the Bahamas.) In addition to prison time, the filing calls for a fine of $24 million should she be found guilty.

A statement from the 45-year-old pop star's representatives this week maintained that she is "fully confident of her innocence" and says the case is "a total violation of her rights."

NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Shakira, Dancing with Myself on NBC Shakira | Credit: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The news comes after Shakira rejected a settlement offer, the details of which have not been disclosed. She has previously insisted she paid the tax authorities in the region of $18 million and currently has no outstanding debt.

No date for the trial has been set.

The story emerges a month after she and her partner of 11 years, Gerard Piqué, ended their relationship.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the pair said in a joint statement obtained by EW at the time. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect." The couple have two sons: Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

Representatives for Shakira did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

