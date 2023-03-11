Shakira breaks 14 Guinness World Records with 'Music Sessions Vol. 53'

When it comes to setting world records, Shakira's streams don't lie.

The Colombian pop star just broke 14 Guinness World Records with "Music Sessions Vol. 53," her collaboration with Argentinian DJ and producer Bizarrap, the organization announced Friday.

Shakira now holds records for the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours (14,393,324 streams), the most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours (63,000,000 hits), the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube (two days and approximately 22 hours), and the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week (80,646,962). To date, Shakira is a 17-time Guinness World Records title holder.

"Music Sessions Vol. 53," which was released in January, promptly broke the internet with its lyrics dissing Shakira's ex, Spanish soccer phenom Gerard Piqué. The two announced their split last June after 11 years together. They share two sons.

To celebrate her 14 new records, Shakira and Bizarrap accepted the honors backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon before performing the hit.

The other records Shakira broke are:

First female vocalist to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language track Most No. 1s on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart by a female artist First female artist to replace herself at No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart Most cumulative weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist Most Top 10 hits on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist Most Top 10 hits on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart by a female artist Most No. 1s on Billboard's Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist Most Top 10 hits on Billboard's Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist Most No. 1s on Billboard's Latin Digital Song Sales chart Most Billboard charts topped by a Spanish-language track by a female artist

Watch the Tonight Show performance of Shakira and Bizarrap's "Music Sessions Vol. 53" above.

