Funko Pop’s Selena figurine sold out on Amazon in 40 minutes — here’s how you can still buy it

The highly anticipated Netflix original Selena: The Series makes its debut tomorrow, and Funko Pop is commemorating the occasion with the release of its first-ever Selena Quintanilla figurine. It’s so popular that pre-orders sold out within the first 40 minutes on Amazon, and it’s been in and out of stock ever since.

The vinyl figure is modeled after the late Tejano singer’s look during her last performance at the Houston Astrodome. Funko managed to capture every detail perfectly, from Quintanilla’s iconic burgundy jumpsuit down to the bandage she wore on her right index finger that night.

The Quintanilla family was just as involved in creating the Funko figure as they were in the making of Selena. “I am excited to partner with Funko on this release celebrating Selena’s ongoing legacy,” said Selena’s sister, Suzette, in a press release. “These Funko Pop products honor some of the most influential musicians and I am humbled to have Selena be part of this historic line showcasing her place in pop culture.”

Buy it! Funko Pop! Rocks: Selena (Burgundy Outfit), $10.99 on amazon.com and entertainmentearth.com

Funko is rightfully honored to have designed a figurine in Quintanilla’s likeness. “This historic line pays homage to one of the greatest female Latin artists of all time and is a tangible way for her millions of global fans to display their affinity for Selena,” said the brand.

If you pre-order a Selena Funko Pop now, you’ll skip the rush when they officially become available in March of next year. (The collectible is also available at Entertainment Earth.) Given the late musician’s immense fan base, they just might sell out before then.

