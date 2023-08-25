Selena Gomez recreates a notorious Sex and the City moment in 'Single Soon' music video
- TV Show
Selena Gomez is celebrating singleness, and Carrie Bradshaw would not approve.
In the music video for her new song "Single Soon," the pop star takes a page — or rather, a Post-it note — from one of Carrie's much-maligned exes on Sex and the City.
In a signature moment from season 6 of the HBO series, insecure novelist Berger (Ron Livingston) abruptly breaks up with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) via a terse sticky note that reads, "I'm sorry. I can't. Don't hate me."
At the beginning of Gomez's video, she employs the same strategy to end a relationship, using the exact same wording as Berger. "Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note / In the pocket of his coat?" Gomez sings before settling on the tiny yellow death sentence. She then heads out for a night on the town with her girlfriends, embracing romantic freedom.
Berger's inelegant dumping technique caused quite a stir among the Sex and the City characters, who repeatedly criticized and analyzed the move in an episode fittingly titled "The Post-it Always Sticks Twice."
Gomez previously teased the song on social media using audio from Sex and the City. In an Instagram post, she mimes answering a phone call and lip-syncs to Samantha (Kim Cattrall) asking, "Hello?" The unknown caller responds, "It's over. I told my wife." Gomez/Samantha cheekily replies, "Who is this?"
Cattrall gave Gomez her blessing for the callback on social media, writing, "I approve this message."
The interaction came as a mutually beneficial piece of marketing for Gomez and Cattrall: The singer got to tease her new single and the actress got to acknowledge her most iconic role ahead of her highly anticipated cameo in the And Just Like That season 2 finale.
Gomez can also currently be seen in the third season of Only Murders in the Building. In addition to series regulars Steve Martin and Martin Short, the new season features Gomez's Fundamentals of Caring costar Paul Rudd, as well as screen legend Meryl Streep. Meanwhile, And Just Like That was just renewed for a third season.
Watch the "Single Soon" music video above.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- Selena Gomez's Sex and the City Samantha reenactment gets Kim Cattrall's stamp of approval
- And Just Like That gives first glimpse of Stanford since Willie Garson's death
- And Just Like That showrunner reveals why they didn't show Carrie with Aidan in Virginia
- And Just Like That introduces Aidan's ex-wife for the first time onscreen
- And Just Like That stars on Kim Cattrall return: 'We decided that it was right for the fans'
|type
|
|rating
|genre
|stream service