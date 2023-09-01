"I wish I had, like, a really cool story that I saved someone's life or something," the "Single Soon" singer joked.

Selena Gomez reveals the totally mundane way she broke her hand: 'This is not fun'

Selena Gomez is going from single soon to healing soon.

The "Single Soon" singer recently revealed that she had broken her hand and needed surgery, and now she's getting real about the totally mundane and very relatable incident that caused the injury.

"I wish I had, like, a really cool story that I saved someone's life or something," Gomez joked Wednesday during a radio interview with the Ellen K Morning Show, a clip of which can be viewed below. "I was in a long dress — it was a summer dress — and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped."

When it was pointed out that she was lucky she didn't break her teeth instead, Gomez acknowledged, "Yes, that's what the doctor said."

Holding up her right arm to show off her newest accessory, a dark gray cast, Gomez added, "I guess there is a silver lining, but this is not fun… This is not fun."

Gomez first revealed in an Instagram comment Sunday — two days after unveiling her new single — that she recently had injured her hand, though she didn't provide specifics. "Broke my hand and had surgery," she wrote in response to a fan's post predicting her new track's success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends."

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"Single Soon" also offers a preview of her third studio album. Teasing the song on social media earlier this month, Gomez said, "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer."

