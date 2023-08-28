The "Single Soon" singer also shot down rumors that her new track is about her ex Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye.

Selena Gomez reveals she broke her hand and had to have surgery

Selena Gomez is takin' off her cast, since she'll be healing soon (or maybe she already has?).

The "Single Soon" singer revealed in an Instagram comment Sunday that she recently had surgery after injuring her hand.

"Broke my hand and had surgery," Gomez wrote in response to a fan's post predicting her new song's success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends."

Selena Gomez in the music video for 'Single Soon' Selena Gomez in the music video for 'Single Soon' | Credit: Selena Gomez/ Youtube

Gomez didn't reveal any additional information on how she hurt her hand or when she had surgery. Representatives for Gomez didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The pop star, who can currently be seen on Only Murders in the Building season 3 (new episodes debut Tuesdays on Hulu), released her upbeat breakup anthem Friday and has been teasing her upcoming third studio album. "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," Gomez wrote on social media earlier this month.

After fans speculated that "Single Soon" was about her ex Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, whom she dated in 2017, Gomez shot the theory down in another Instagram comment. "Couldn't be more false," she responded on a post by Hollywood Life. Guess that mention of "the weekend's almost here" in the lyrics was just a coincidence.

