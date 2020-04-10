Watch Selena Gomez turn men into frogs in 'Boyfriend' video

You have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince — or just your boyfriend if you're Selena Gomez.

On Friday, the singer dropped the video for her new single "Boyfriend," which sees Gomez acquire some weird, magic potion that she dons like perfume, before going on a bunch of lackluster dates and proceeding to turn the men she's seeing into frogs. Yup, it's as trippy as it sounds.

Also, there's a LOT of frogs by the end, suggesting Gomez is struggling to find the right guy — just listen to the lyrics: "I want a boyfriend / But I just keep hitting dead ends / Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again / I want a boyfriend / Tell me, are there any good ones left? / I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again." Relatable.

Gomez shared some context behind the song on Monday via an Instagram story. "Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called 'Boyfriend,'" she wrote. "It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy. We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is no where near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic."

