While the Tejano music icon's father announced the album, her brother A.B. Quintanilla explained how they digitally altered her voice to make her sound older on tracks she recorded as a teen.

Anyone dreaming of more music from Tejano icon Selena Quintanilla Perez is in luck.

In a couple new interviews, her family says they have made plans to release a new album this spring, 27 years since the 23-year-old singer was tragically shot and killed by her former employee, Yolanda Saldivar, which inspired both an acclaimed biopic and a Netflix miniseries.

Selena Mexican singer Selena performing in concert in 1995 | Credit: Arlene Richie/Getty

Talking to Latin Groove News, her father Abraham Quintanilla announced the as-yet-untitled project distributed through Warner Music will feature 13 ballads and cumbias, 10 of which have never been previously released, and three that are new arrangements of previous songs.

The singer's brother A.B. Quintanilla also recently shared more details about the project. "It's a crazy concept album," says the producer in an interview with Tino Cochino Radio. "I remixed all her vinyls and just, with this album, with an EDM world, with arpeggiators and with keyboards, I made her flow to cumbia. Normal songs that were not normally recorded in cumbia."

Getting more specific, Quintanilla explains how they were able to digitally alter her voice to make her sound older, given how some of the tracks were recorded when she was a teenager. "We were also able to de-tune her voice to make her sound older than what she was. So, she was 14 or 15, we were able to make her sound like she just stepped out of the booth at 23 years old." He says that "by de-tuning her voice a little bit, it actually made her sound deeper, like she sounded before she passed."

In the family patriarch's interview, he says he is amazed at how "26 years later the public still remembers Selena. They haven't let go of her. They're waiting for a project like this to come out, and I know it will be well received by the public." He adds, "I said right after she passed away that I was going to try to keep her memory alive through her music, and we have done that."

EW reached out to a representative for Warner Music for more details on the project.