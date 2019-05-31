See some of Lady Gaga's most iconic looks on display at 'Haus of Gaga' Las Vegas exhibit

Over the years, Lady Gaga has had her fair share of iconic looks — from the meat dress (pictured here) that she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards) to various custom sunglasses and red carpet looks. On May 30, a new exhibit, Haus of Gaga, opens in Las Vegas, giving fans an up close and personal look at some of the most memorable ensembles and props of her career as curated by Nicola Formichetti. Opening in conjunction with the second leg of the singer’s Vegas residency, which takes place next door to the exhibit space. Click through for a glimpse at some of the looks on display.