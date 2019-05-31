See some of Lady Gaga's most iconic looks on display at 'Haus of Gaga' Las Vegas exhibit

By Maureen Lee Lenker
May 30, 2019 at 09:50 PM EDT

Meat the Haus of Gaga

Over the years, Lady Gaga has had her fair share of iconic looks — from the meat dress (pictured here) that she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards) to various custom sunglasses and red carpet looks. On May 30, a new exhibit, Haus of Gaga, opens in Las Vegas, giving fans an up close and personal look at some of the most memorable ensembles and props of her career as curated by Nicola Formichetti. Opening in conjunction with the second leg of the singer’s Vegas residency, which takes place next door to the exhibit space. Click through for a glimpse at some of the looks on display.

Angel Down

This sparkling body suit complete with angel wings made an appearance alongside a cavalcade of elaborate costumes during Lady Gaga’s 2014 ArtRave tour.

A Star(s) is Born

Gaga has become known for her Grammy red carpet looks and the series of costumes changes that often comes throughout the awards ceremony. In 2010, she rocked this sculptural lavender Armani Privé gown with gravity-defying glittery shoes while strutting her stuff on the carpet.

Walk, walk fashion baby

Gaga’s meat dress gets all the attention, but this Alexander McQueen gown (worn just a few months after the designer’s death) was Gaga’s first look of the night at the 2010 MTV VMAs. She paired it with the late designer’s armadillo shoes.

A look inside

The design of the exhibit features the crisp, clean lines of her digitally inspired ‘Enigma’ show that makes up the primary part of Gaga’s Las Vegas residency. 

I got my head and my heart on the dance floor

Gaga has sported some truly fierce sunglasses over the years, but perhaps none more smoking than this pair from her 2010 music video for “Telephone.” These custom-made glasses covered in still-smoking cigarettes featured in her first of several looks in the video.

Here for the applause...

Haus of Gaga Las Vegas features everything from music video costumes to red carpet stunners — see if you can spot Gaga’s black velvet Versace gown from the 2016 Golden Globes in the corner of this room.

Born this way

Gaga frequently rocks bodysuits that allow her to showcase her killer dance moves and many of them are on display here.

Far from the shallow...

Gaga never does anything in half measures, which means her looks aren’t complete without a themed shoe, and often an accompanying wig or hairpiece — all of which also feature in the new exhibit.

Free as my hair

Gaga shows off some of her more hair-raising pieces. The exhibit is free (donations to the Born this Way Foundation are encouraged) and will be open to the public from 12pm – 8pm daily, and 12pm – 12am on Lady Gaga show days.

