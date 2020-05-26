Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's 'Savage Remix' takes top spot on Billboard Hot 100

Who run the charts? Girls!

And while fans were excited to hear the two women were working together, it was Megan herself who couldn't keep from crying when Beyoncé's participation was confirmed.

"It was still like, is it really gonna drop? Are we doing this for real, for real?" Megan tells Apple Music's Ebro Darden in an interview. "And I mean I cried...like, I had to call my grandma. I was like, 'Nany! I got a song with Beyoncé."

She added, "I got a call one day and they were like, 'Yeah, Beyonce is gonna do a remix to 'Savage.' I was like, shut the f— up! [laughing] I didn't believe it. I was like, 'Yeah, whatever.' I was like, 'You know I got a studio in the house?' So I went in there and recorded a new verse and then maybe like the next week I heard the song."

"Savage Remix" was released on April 29 with proceeds benefitting Bread of Life Houston's COVID-19 relief efforts.