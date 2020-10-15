Sasha Sloan steps into the spotlight on debut LP 'Only Child'

She's written for Katy Perry, John Legend, and Camila Cabello. Now Sasha Sloan is getting her own spotlight on her debut LP, Only Child.

Some of us spent quarantine making banana bread, 25-year-old Sloan wrote an entire album. The Boston-born singer-songwriter spent months in her home pouring all the skills she's learned writing for some of the biggest pop stars out there as well as her emotions and insights into her new up-close-and-personal record Only Child, out Oct. 16.

With two singles from the album ("Lie" and "House With No Mirrors") and three solo EPs, most recently 2019’s Self Portrait, already released, we chatted to Sloan about what to expect from the rest of the record, transitioning from writing for others to writing for herself, and what song she's had on repeat throughout lockdown.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You started off song writing and then transitioned into writing for yourself. Was there a moment where you were like, ‘I want to do this for myself’ or had that always been the game plan?

SASHA SLOAN: I don't really know if I ever had a game plan. It kind of just happened naturally. I got signed as a songwriter off of Reddit and I had this post blow up. It was a photo of my house. My parents were painting the outside of it and they painted ‘dork’ in massive letters with an arrow pointing to my window. I posted it to reddit it and it blew up everywhere on the front page. Then I got a publishing deal because I put my SoundCloud in the comments. I was living in Boston at the time. So then I moved to LA and I started writing for other people and I kind of got thrown into like songwriting bootcamp. I think every songwriter is an artist. It's just whether you want to take the plunge because a lot comes with that. I was just waiting to find the right team — the right producers and collaborators. Luckily, I was able to find that really naturally through song writing for other people, you just meet a ton of producers and writers. And so I met King Henry who produces everything for me now and we write a lot together. I wrote the song called “Ready Yet” and it felt right. It's the first song I ever put out. I felt like I’d found myself and written a song that I didn't want anyone else to sing.

Is there less pressure or more pressure when you're writing for someone else versus yourself? Or are they just kind of equally difficult?

It depends on the situation. If you’re with the artist…I don't know. I think there's more pressure for myself because I'm such a nerd about lyrics and I'm a perfectionist and everything needs to be perfect. I put a lot of pressure on myself, but I don't really put that on myself when I'm writing with an artist because it's their vision and I'm just there to help cultivate that.

Is there someone you've written with or somebody you haven't that you would love to have the chance to?

I feel like stupid saying all the artists that I would love to write with because they don't need me. But I was obsessed with Amy Winehouse, so if she was still living that would be a bucket list for me, but Oh God, I don't know. I'm really bad at these questions. The Killers! I would die. The Killers and Robyn.

Tell me a little bit about the approach to writing this album. Were some of these songs, songs that you've had for years that you kind of just needed to tweak? Or did you come in with this plan to write the album start to finish?

The first single “Lie” was actually written about three years ago. I always loved that song, but I think we never really cracked the production on it. So I kept coming back to that one. Once I found the direction for the album, it made it a little easier for us to seek it out. The rest of the album is pretty fresh and was written in the last six months to a year. I didn't really have a vision for the album —I'm not sure if I can think that far ahead. I wrote probably 30 to 50 songs and narrowed it down to 10 and those 10 are on the album. Some more pop-leaning songs got the cut for more intimate songs. “Santa’s Real” and “Until it Happens to You” are songs on there that are more intimate, which, was kind of the whole goal of the album.

Image zoom RCA

Is it hard then when you have 50 songs that you've written in front of you to narrow them down? Do you let other people weigh in so that they can be more objective maybe?

Yeah. I definitely lost a lot of sleep, trying to pick which songs would go on. I personally like shorter-leaning albums, especially in today's day and age — there's so much music, I just wanted to keep it short and sweet. I try to keep the opinions limited. I have a few people that I really trust. I know the people that I showed my music to know who I am and have the same tastes that I do, but once I start breaking that circle, then I started to get really confused, so I try to keep it really tight. It's hard though.

Is there a weird feeling now the work's all done and you're just waiting for it to be released and waiting to have people judge it or are you just excited to get out there?

I'm a naturally anxious person, so there's as much nervousness as there is excitement. But yeah, it is kind of weird. I just moved and I don't really have like a studio set up yet, so it's just been a lot of like anticipation. But I'm excited for it to get out there. I've been sitting with the songs for so long, I can't tell if they're good or not anymore, so I'm just excited for them to be off my hands

Is there a process you have for writing music versus lyrics? Do you come in with a lyric in your head that you want to build a song around or is it the opposite? Or a mix of both?

So for me, I think it's really funny when people listen to my songs are like, "Oh I love that melody," because I'm never really thinking about melody. I'm only thinking about lyric. It's actually really hard for me to write a melody and then put lyrics to it —and by hard, I mean impossible. I have like a list of titles on my phone at all times. I always try to walk in the room with the concept at least for my stuff, because it is all story focused. I don't really do abstract lyrics. They're pretty literal. So yeah, I think I like to tell stories and for me it's easier to do that when I have the concept beforehand, rather than the other way around.

So was the title for the album, Only Child, something you also had written down before, or was that something that came later?

Yeah, so I actually had that idea written down for a long time. I always thought it was like a cool title, I just didn't really know what the angle was and I didn't know what it meant. I took it into a session with King Henry who produced the album. He wrote a lot of it with me and Shane McAnally, he's on Songland —he's a legend and one of the best people I know. He had two songs on the album and "Only Child" is one of them and I was like, "I have this title. I don't really know what to do with it." And then he just said, "it gets lonely being an only child" and then it just all came together in the next hour. After writing that I was like, I think that's the theme now. Being an only child is a huge part of why I am the way I am and who I am. It all just fell into place after that.

If you had to describe the sound overall to somebody who maybe hasn't heard your music before, how would describe it for this album?

It’s a mix of all my favorite genres, like Robyn meets Eva Cassidy meets ‘90s alt, but it’s also kind of genre-less. That was a really hard thing to do, consciously — pick songs that may not go together on paper but, if they're all tied together by my voice, work.

Is there one song on there that was maybe more of a challenge to get out or something that went through a few different iterations and then came together that you're really proud of?

Yes. So I take forever to write songs. Some of them pour out, like “Only Child” happened really quickly, but there were definitely… there’s a song on the album, it's the next single, called, “Is it Just Me?” and it was actually written over Zoom, with this amazing writer Nicole Galyon, she’s a great friend of mine. She feels like an older sister to me, but the lyrics in that were really hard to nail because it's kind of like an unpopular opinion. So I had to make sure that they were relatively unpopular, but not too unpopular and still stay true to me. I was tweaking the lyrics in that song for three to four months. Once the final vocal was done and it was mixed and mastered, I was like, "Thank god!"

So many of the songs on the album are really open and vulnerable. Is that something you find easy to do in your song writing? Is it a cathartic experience or is it something you force yourself to reach so that your music has that authenticity to it?

Yeah, it's definitely got its challenges. It’s harder being vulnerable than I thought it would be, but it's a lot easier for me to do it through music than it is to talk about it because I'm the type of person who is a people pleaser and I don't like to kill the vibe in a room talking about how I actually feel. So I think, for me, music is that outlet. It’s easier for me to sing about it than talk about it, I would say. It's still super scary. When “House with no Mirrors” came out, I had like a panic attack for like four hours afterwards because of course I'm questioning, "Am I the only girl who's ever felt this way?" In today's culture, there's a lot of empowering music out there for females and I'm just not doing that and that's something that is a little scary. But I think vulnerability is empowering too. So yeah, it's emotional roller coaster.

I'm sure. But I bet the feedback from people listening to your music is probably reassuring, right? That they're like, I feel this way too, thank you for putting that out there.

Yeah. That is super exciting. I know I'm not alone in that. I think maybe I just release music and it's things that people aren't really talking about, but I know they’re feeling, so it's kind cool. I'm not alone in that.

Were there any other artists that were an influence on this? Or maybe not other musicians, but just other factors that influenced the writing process?

Yeah. The whole album was done in quarantine, so that definitely influenced a lot. Just in terms of like, you didn't have access to a studio and especially when everything was on super lock down. I made the whole record in-house, which I think weirdly made it more cohesive than it would have been if we had access to studios, just because we were working with limited resources. The pandemic and this whole year have kind of shifted my mindset in a way. I wrote “Santa’s Real” which I probably never would have written if this year didn't happen. It took me out of my normal headspace.

Has there been an album or a musician that you've listened to nonstop through quarantine to kind of like help you stay sane?

Yes. I don't really listen to albums. I am super weird and I listen to the same song over and over instead of an album and just rinse it. So the two songs that have been getting me through quarantine are “Between Me and You” by Brandon Flowers, one of, I think, the best songs of all time and “2016” by Sam Hunt.