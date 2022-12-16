Whoa! You can score these popular noise-canceling Samsung earbuds ratings for 50 percent off today
The holidays are almost here, and shopping deadlines are truly looming — so if you haven't checked everyone off your list yet, there's still time to place those orders that will arrive in time to be wrapped and placed under the tree.
And for the tech fan in your life, you really can never go wrong with gifting them a new pair of wireless headphones. The Samsung Galaxy Pro True Wireless Earbuds have racked up more than 11,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and are currently 50 percent off, on sale for $100.
The wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and dual setup that delivers exceptional sound anyone will enjoy whether they're listening to music, their favorite podcast, or an audiobook. Plus, the water-resistant earbuds are compatible with Apple and Android devices, and feature simple one-touch pairing with Bluetooth devices. It's easy to skip songs and answer calls, too, as users just have to tap the earbuds. They provide up to eight hours of listening time on a single charge and the pocket-sized charging case can provide additional charges for a total of 24 hours of pleasurable listening.
Buy it! Samsung Galaxy Pro True Wireless Earbuds in White, $99.99 (orig. $199.99) at amazon.com
Overall, Amazon shoppers are "very pleased" with the sound quality of the Galaxy Buds Pro. One five-star reviewer who upgraded from the Samsung Galaxy Plus Headphones wrote, "The sound quality is amazing for a small in-ear earbud; very impressive. Perfectly balanced bass." They also shared that the earbuds' mic sounds pretty close to "if you were talking to the person directly."
An additional shopper shared that they bought the "amazing" earbuds as a Christmas gift for their husband and he said, "it's the best gift he's ever gotten." They continued, "He won't use anything else."
Check out the wireless Samsung Galaxy Earbuds while they're on sale for $100. If you're ready to wrap up your holiday shopping, add these to your virtual cart now to get them just in time for the holiday.
Buy it! Samsung Galaxy Pro True Wireless Earbuds in Black, $99.99 (orig. $199.99) at amazon.com
Related content:
- Whoa! You can score these popular noise-canceling Samsung earbuds ratings for 50 percent off today
- The best gifts for gamers to upgrade your experience
- Attention 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of the Dragon' fans: These gifts are perfect for the holidays
- 20 gifts for the diehard Friends fan in your life