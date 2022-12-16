Whoa! You can score these popular noise-canceling Samsung earbuds ratings for 50 percent off today

The wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and dual setup that delivers exceptional sound anyone will enjoy whether they're listening to music, their favorite podcast, or an audiobook. Plus, the water-resistant earbuds are compatible with Apple and Android devices, and feature simple one-touch pairing with Bluetooth devices. It's easy to skip songs and answer calls, too, as users just have to tap the earbuds. They provide up to eight hours of listening time on a single charge and the pocket-sized charging case can provide additional charges for a total of 24 hours of pleasurable listening.