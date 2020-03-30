Sam Smith making 'important changes' to next album, delays release over coronavirus

Sam Smith is the latest singer to bump the release of their album due to the situation with coronavirus, but this time it comes with some added changes.

Smith, 27, told fans Monday in a statement on social media that their third album To Die For will not make its planned May 1 release. It will also not be called To Die For anymore, for obvious reasons.

"I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn't [sic] feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions," Smith wrote. "I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date — both of which are to be confirmed at this time. Don't worry though, there will be an album this year, I promise! But until then I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I'm incredibly excited about."

Smith dropped the music video for their latest single, "To Die For," in February, coinciding with a special wig pop-up shop display in London. They said of the new album, their third studio release, at the time, "I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this & I hope you can dance and relate to these stories."

The World Health Organization reports the number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has surpassed 638,000 with more than 30,000 reported deaths. Lady Gaga recently pushed the release of her highly anticipated Chromatica album in light of the situation. Dua Lipa decided to drop Future Nostalgia early, though the earlier leak of her music online seems to have had something to do with it. Additional acts have postponed tours as multiple major music festivals, from South by Southwest to Coachella, canceled gatherings.

"I want to send love and strength to everyone who has been affected by this situation," Smith wrote. "I hope you are all alright during this incredibly weird, upsetting and unprecedented time."

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

