Sam Smith drops single 'Diamonds,' announces release date for new album Love Goes

Sam Smith is serving up some ice with the new single "Diamonds."

The singer-songwriter dropped the dance-floor anthem Thursday evening, inviting listeners to join them in dancing their way through a storm into a sunny morning. Smith also announced that their third album, Love Goes, will arrive Oct. 30.

The album, which was originally titled To Die For, was supposed to come out in May, but Smith delayed the release due to the coronavirus pandemic. When they announced the delay, Smith promised it would come with changes and additions to the album.

They've since reworked the record, which features 17 songs written over the past two years. Smith said the pandemic gave them fresh perspective, impacting both the album's title and the recording of tracks like "My Oasis," a collaboration with Burna Boy.

"Every time I went into the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations," Smith said in a statement. "I am sorry it's taken a while. But these unprecedented times gave me the room and space to fall in love with these songs all over again… After it all I still believe love is the answer. And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on."

"Diamonds" is the latest single off the reworked album, and it comes with a music video, which features Smith dancing alone in an abandoned house.

The video was directed by Luke Monaghan, who previously collaborated with Smith on videos for "Too Good At Goodbyes" "Writing's on the Wall" and "I'm Not the Only One." Smith wrote the track with Shellback (Adele, Maroon 5, Taylor Swift) and Oscar Holter (the Weeknd, Tove Lo), and Shellback and Oscar Görres (MARINA, Allie X) produced.

Love Goes will feature collaborations with Labrinth ("Love Goes") and Calvin Harris ("Promises"), as well as Smith's previously released collaborations with Normani ("Dancing with a Stranger") and Burna Boy. The album is now available for pre-order.

Watch the "Diamonds" video above, and check out the full track list below.

Love Goes

Young Diamonds Another One My Oasis (feat. Burna Boy) So Serious Dance ('Til You Love Someone Else) For The Lover That I Lost Breaking Hearts Forgive Myself Love Goes (feat. Labrinth) Kids Again

Bonus tracks

Dancing With A Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani How Do You Sleep? To Die For I'm Ready (Sam Smith & Demi Lovato) Fire On Fire Promises (Calvin Harris & Sam Smith)