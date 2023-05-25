The pop singer is currently touring in support of their fourth album, Gloria.

Sam Smith was way too good at goodbye Wednesday night.

The English pop singer, who is currently touring in support of their fourth album, Gloria, abruptly cut short their latest concert at Manchester's AO Arena, citing vocal issues.

In a statement posted to their Instagram story, Smith wrote, "Dearest sailors, I don't know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows. Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end."

Smith continued: "During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong. I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won't. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn't finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I'm sorry I'm sorry I'm sorry x."

Sam Smith Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

According to local reports and videos posted on social media, Smith exited the stage after the first few tracks and was absent for some time. The arena dimmed the lights, leading some concertgoers to speculate the power had been cut. Fans were eventually told that the concert was canceled and asked to leave the arena.

Representatives for Smith and AO Arena didn't immediately respond to EW's requests for further comment.

This isn't the first time Smith has battled vocal challenges. In 2015, they suffered a vocal chord hemorrhage, prompting them to cancel tour dates in Australia, Manila, and Tokyo. Smith underwent a procedure and was on vocal rest for two months before returning to touring that summer.

Smith launched their current tour in April, weeks after they and Kim Petras won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Unholy."