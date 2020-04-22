Image zoom Twitter

You won't be the same after hearing actor Sam Neill singing "this one for them hood girls" in his New Zealand accent.

The star, who famously played Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, shared a video of himself covering Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" on guitar this Tuesday.

"Some songs just get you straight in the heart," he said, humorously adding, "This is my version, I'll try not to cry."

While the original "Uptown Funk" has a fun, party feel, Neill's slow and stripped-down rendition gave off more "coal miner forlornly smoking a cigarette after his shift, reminiscing about the girl who got away" vibes.

The new cover followed his performance of "Can't Help Falling in Love," which was most famously recorded by Elvis Presley. Neill even gave a little history lesson about the song for fans.

Recently, the actor has been uploading fun content while quarantined in Australia, like his "Cooking With Sam" series on YouTube. "Yes, it's like cooking with Nigella [Lawson], but without the sex appeal," he joked in his latest video.

Like Neill, celebrities from Florence Pugh to Antoni Porowski have been sharing recipes and cooking clips with their followers. But to each their own — you can watch Tiger King like actress Shailene Woodley (and the rest of the country), play board games like Cardi B, or follow in January Jones' footsteps by attempting that 25-step skin care regimen you've been meaning to try out.

