Ryan Gosling is on the Barbie movie soundtrack

Charli XCX, Lizzo, Ice Spice, Tame Impala, Nicki Minaj, and Dominic Fike also show up on the album, executive-produced by Mark Ronson.

Big news from Barbie Land: Ryan Gosling and his Kenergy will be featured on the star-studded Barbie movie soundtrack.

Warner Bros. released the tuneful lineup Thursday, which, along with star Dua Lipa, features Charli XCX, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Dominic Fike, Tame Impala, Khalid, and none other than Gosling himself. But that's just the first batch. More artists will be unveiled at a later date.

The album, executive-produced by Mark Ronson, is out July 21, the same day the movie hits theaters.

Some may remember that Gosling has a musical background. He previously co-headlined Dead Man's Bones, an indie-rock duo made up of him and film producer Zach Shields. The pair released their eponymous album in 2009, which included such spooky-pretty tracks as "Lose Your Soul" and "My Body's a Zombie for You."

The actor has also showcased his vocal chops in past films, including Lars and the Real Girl and, most notably, the Oscar-winning romance musical La La Land, which nabbed him a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Last year, Gosling coined a term to describe his character in the upcoming live-action Barbie flick: Kenergy. "You've got a Ken in your life, and you know that that Ken has... Kenergy," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Ken's got no money, he's got no job, he's got no car, he's got no house. He's going through some stuff."

Barbie Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

At CinemaCon 2023 last month, Gosling said he doubted his Kenergy at first, but costar and producer Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig helped "conjure" it out of him.

"I only knew Ken from afar," he said. "I didn't know Ken from within and if I'm being really honest, I doubted my Kenergy. I didn't see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow. It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs, wearing bespoke neon outfits, and rollerblading down Venice beach."

He added, "It came on like a light scarlet fever, and then I woke up one day and was like, 'Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?'"

