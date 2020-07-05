Ryan Adams apologizes for past abuse in effort 'to be a better man'

Singer Ryan Adams is on a journey to being a better man, so he's apologizing to his ex-wife Mandy Moore and others for his past mistreatment.

Adams, who was married to the This Is Us actress and singer from 2009-2016, penned a regretful essay addressing the allegations made by Moore and six other women in Feb. 2019 via the New York Times. The alleged victims claim Adams used his power as a successful singer-songwriter to entice young, up-and-coming female singers with career opportunities but also pursuing them sexually. At the time, Adams denied the accusations.

"There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I've mistreated people throughout my life and career," he said in the essay posted via The Daily Mail and confirmed by Adams' attorney to EW. "All I can say is that I'm sorry. It's that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life. I've gotten past the point where I would be apologizing just for the sake of being let off the hook and I know full well that any apology from me probably won't be accepted by those I've hurt. I get that and I also understand that there's no going back."

Adams admits his actions may seem skeptical or ingenuine to some, but he's putting in the work to become a better man. This includes processing his actions through music, enough, he says, that he could fill half a dozen albums.

"There is no way to convince people that this time is truly different, but this is the albatross that I deserve to carry with me as a result of my actions," he continued. "Realizing the consequences of my actions, I took a hard look inwards and sought to find the truth behind them. What pain was I carrying myself that was so poorly and wrongly being projected onto others? I made a promise to myself that no matter what it took, I would get to the root of these issues and finally start to fix myself so I could be a better friend, a better partner, and a better man overall."