At long last, Run the Jewels will be able to perform their newest album live. It's not exactly the Coachella headlining slot they'd been looking forward to when this year began, but as Killer Mike told EW in a lengthy interview this spring, "The moment they open those doors we are coming to a stage to f— s— up." Months later, coronavirus precautions continue to prevent in-person concerts, so they've decided to go virtual. Next month, Killer Mike and El-P will perform all of Run the Jewels 4 on Adult Swim as part of a voter registration drive with Ben & Jerry's.

The event, which is being called "Holy Calamavote" as a riff on one of the song titles on RTJ4, is also a first for Adult Swim. This will be the channel's first-ever broadcast musical performance. The show will be streaming on Adult Swim's website as well as the TV channel, and will be available to watch on the Adult Swim YouTube channel after the initial broadcast ends.

"Adult Swim is honored to be a part of this cultural moment and to partner with Run the Jewels and Ben & Jerry's to present the first performance of the acclaimed RTJ4 album," Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said in a statement. "We hope this special event encourages our fans to make a plan and exercise their Constitutional right to vote."

Run the Jewels' lyrics have always been unabashedly political, and RTJ4's release amid nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice this spring proved once again how prescient and plugged into the zeitgeist they are. "Holy Calamavote" is therefore a political event as well, with viewers encouraged to register to vote ahead of this year's presidential election. Adult Swim will be rolling out a promotional campaign ahead of the concert encouraging fans to vote. Right now, Ben & Jerry's website has a page where fans can sign up both to get more information about "Holy Calamavote" and pledge to vote.

"Holy Calamavote" will debut at midnight Oct. 10 on Adult Swim.