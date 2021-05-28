Getting caught rapping along in the car never felt so good.

A TikTok user just happened to be stuck at a light while hitting all the lyrics to Run-DMC's "It's Tricky" when they got an unexpected star-studded surprise.

Pulling up alongside TikTok's @Yolo_whit_Cheese was none other than Run-DMC's Rev Run (Joseph Simmons) himself. "Just bumped into #revRUN #RunDMC," Tik Tok user Steven Dimitrio shared.

And the hip-hop legend joined in on the tune.

"Come on!" the user shouted as he caught sight of the Rev, who pointed straight at the TikTokkers car, and gave a little performance of three of the song's bars — before the light changed, that is.

Rev re-shared the video on his own Instagram and revealed that the moment gave him life, too.

"Lol. Made his day. Lol. Made my DAY," the rapper and reality star shared.

"It's Tricky" is the second song off Run-DMC's third album, 1986's Raising Hell. It was the most successful album for the hip-hop group, and the first hip-hop album to break into the top ten of the Billboard 200. A legendary album, it became the first hip-hop album to earn platinum status (1 million records) via the Recording Industry Association of America. Within a year of its release, it went three times platinum.