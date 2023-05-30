"I guess I should introduce ourselves, seeing as no one actually knows who we are," frontman Mike Kerr said on stage Sunday at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend festival.

Rock band Royal Blood flips off crowd, storms off stage at BBC music festival: 'That was so pathetic'

British rock band Royal Blood had a reception fit for a commoner at one of the United Kingdom's premier music festivals — and the duo's frontman was not happy about it.

Mike Kerr, lead vocalist for Royal Blood, appeared to grow frustrated with the audience at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend event, as he stopped to address the crowd during the two-person act's set on Sunday.

"I guess I should introduce ourselves, seeing as no one actually knows who we are. We're called Royal Blood, and this is rock music. Who likes rock music?" he asked, and responded with disappointment at the "nine people" who cheered.

"We're having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic," he continued before motioning to someone off stage. "Will you clap for us. You're busy. Can you clap? Yes, even he's clapping, what does that say about you?"

Later, Kerr took off his guitar and set it down on the stage before flipping both of his middle fingers over his shoulder to the crowd and storming off stage.

The display didn't go over well within the music community, with "Shark in the Water" singer V V Brown tweeting displeasure over the band's behavior.

"Rule number 1 for artists- Never be entitled. Whether you play to a crowd that knows every song or a crowd who doesn't give a f who you are — just bloody play and keep it moving," she wrote on Twitter. "Your [sic] not curing cancer mate."

The official Twitter account for English band Lottery Winners also posted a message criticizing Royal Blood's actions: "Man, some gigs are tough and you have to win over the crowd, but this is exactly how to NOT react," the band tweeted. "Very disappointed with Royal Blood here. No matter what level you get to, you're never better than the audience."

Since 2014, Royal Blood has had three No. 1 albums in the U.K., though they haven't charted a song on the region's premier singles ranking since 2020's "Typhoons."

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend event also included performances from Zara Larsson, Niall Horan, Jess Glynne, Jonas Brothers, The 1975, Jared Leto's 30 Seconds to Mars, and RAYE, among other acts.

