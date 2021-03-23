Blackpink singer Rosé's record-setting chart debut has fans freaking out

Blackpink member Rosé's 'On the Ground' solo single is the highest-charting debut by a solo Korean woman in U.S. chart history.

An American chart record is in the area for Blackpink singer-songwriter Rosé, and fans are losing their minds over the achievement.

The 24-year-old New Zealand-born musician notched a landmark debut on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, as her new single "On the Ground" — her first standalone release outside of her work with Jisoo, Lisa, and Jennie in the mega successful girl group Blackpink — became the highest-charting release for a female K-pop soloist in history when it landed at No. 70 on the weekly ranking of the nation's most popular tunes.

"So proud of my baby," a fan wrote in a viral tweet, affectionately referring to the singer as "BILLBOARD HOT DEBUT ROSÉ" in honor of her chart position, while another celebrated the look of the Billboard list with Rosé's name peppered across headlines.

While many fan messages touted Rosé's statistical dominance on the American charts ("Our queen just coming to serve every billboard chart with her songs and even her name!" one person tweeted), others expressed genuine appreciation for Rosé's success.

"Rosé is achieving so much with her debut song. I hope this gives her that confidence boost that she needs," said a user. "The world loves your music, Rosé! And this is only the beginning. Congratulations!"

According to K-pop expert and Billboard columnist Jeff Benjamin, Rosé's chart position is the second-highest peak for a K-pop soloist Hot 100 history, trailing only PSY's monster hit "Gangnam Style," which hit No. 2 in 2012. Among women, Rosé's is the top-charting solo K-pop release, landing ahead of CL's 2016 single "Lifted," which hit No. 94.

In addition to its No. 70 bow on the overall chart, "On the Ground" also began its run at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 ranking, lodging 92.1 million streams atop 29,000 worldwide digital single sales. The song bagged around 6.4 million streams in the U.S. and moved roughly 7,000 paid downloads during the March 12-to-18 tracking week.

"Gone," the second single released alongside "On the Ground" as part of Rosé's two-track project R, followed on the Global 200 ranking at No. 29 with 19.6 million worldwide streams (2.2 million in the U.S.) and 25,000 paid downloads (6,000 domestically).

Rosé is the second Blackpink member to drop solo material during the group's life, following the release of Jennie's aptly titled "Solo" in 2018.

"When we first heard she wanted us featured in her album, we were really surprised. We have listened to her music and looked up her performances often during practice, so it was very meaningful," Rosé previously told EW of working with Gaga during an interview for the group's Netflix documentary Light Up the Sky. "She called us personally and explained the song to us in detail... She explained and told us she was very happy to work with us, so it was an honor."

Watch Rosé's "On the Ground" music video above.

