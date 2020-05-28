Rosalía and Travis Scott reign over a gang of kids in new 'TKN' music video

Rapper Travis Scott has once again teamed up with Latin singer-songwriter Rosalía, and this time there's a music video.

The pair first collaborated on the remix of Scott's chart-topping 2019 single "Highest in the Room," and now on "TKN," Scott helps Rosalía dip into the more música urbana side of her music.

The visual is directed by the singer's longtime collaborator CANADA, who also directed the video for Rosalía's breakout single "Malamente." In it, Rosalía plays quite a busy babysitter, watching over a gang of young dancers as they hit some of the singer's flamenco-inspired moves, and eventually discover Travis Scott on the street.

Addressing her fans, Rosalía says she hopes the new song "gives you energy, makes you dance, and gives you strength if you’re going through difficult times."

Despite the pandemic, Rosalía and Scott are both having a banner year, with the singer getting her first Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album, and the Houston rapper getting his second No. 1 hit, "The Scotts" featuring Kid Cudi.

Watch the music video for "TKN" above.