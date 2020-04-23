The Rolling Stones drop new song 'Living in a Ghost Town' — listen to it here

The Rolling Stones may say "You Can't Always Get What You Want," but sometimes it happens!

The legendary rock group released "Living in a Ghost Town" on Thursday, marking their first original new song since 2012. The track, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, was recorded in Los Angeles and completed in London during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine.

‘So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now," Jagger said via Twitter. We’ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is – It’s called 'Living in a Ghost Town' - I hope you like it.”

Jagger and Richards spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the long-awaited track in an interview set to air in full on Friday at 12 p.m. ET. The band's famous frontman opened up about the pressure he's feeling about putting together the Stones' first studio album in 15 years.

"Long time ago. Last original Stones. Yeah, it was so long," Jagger told Lowe. "And I think one of the problems I personally have with it is that it's suddenly go that you want it to be really good. So I don't just want it to be a good album, I want it to be great. You know? Yes, I'm very hard on myself. If I write something or if I write something with Keith Richards or whatever, it's going to be great. It can't just be good."

He added about the tour being postponed, "Postponing tours is really bad and the whole touring thing, we don't know what's going to be happening. We don't know when there's going to be the next football match. We don't know when the next tour outside's going to be. You would imagine that playing outside would be more healthy than playing inside, one would imagine, but you don't know. And people are saying, 'Well are you going to be playing in a stadium that's 40,000 people? You're going to have 20,000 people in there,' for instance. But this is all in the realm of conjecture."

Jagger and Richards were joined by bandmates Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts on Saturday where they performed You Can't Always Get What You Want as part of One World: Together at Home global event in collaboration with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen.

Check out their performance below:

